Most Wanted Gangster Amrit Dalam Held At Moldova Border On Interpol Red Notice: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

Chandigarh: A most-wanted gangster Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam has been detained at the Moldova border, said Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

The Global Dragnet

Stating that the fugitive Amrit Dalam was detained on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice (Red Corner Notice) issued at the request of Punjab Police in coordination with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Interpol and other central agencies, DGP Yadav held that as per the information, Amrit Dalam, a native of Dalam Nangal village in Batala, was closely aligned with the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and had fled abroad using fraudulent passport.

He has been actively making extortion calls targeting individuals and business owners, particularly in the Amritsar region, he held.

A Long History of Crime

DGP Yadav further said that Amrit Dalam is wanted in multiple serious criminal cases including drug smuggling, murders, attempt to murders, etc in Punjab and had been absconding abroad for a considerable period.

“His (Amrit Dalam’s) detention follows sustained international coordination and persistent follow-up by Punjab Police agencies,” he said, while adding that legal and diplomatic procedures are now underway to secure his extradition/deportation to India so that he can face the law.