Punjab AAP Govt Slashes Power Tariff Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Friday reduced the power tariff for all categories by 50 paise to Rs 1.5 per unit for 2026-27.

A New Tariff Regime

Highlighting the development as a major pro-people step, power minister Sanjeev Arora told newspersons that the revised tariff structure brings down electricity rates across consumer categories while maintaining the financial strength of the power sector. Domestic consumers will see reductions of up to Rs 1.5 per unit depending on consumption slabs, commercial establishments will benefit from reductions of up to 79 paise per unit, and industrial consumers will see tariffs reduced by up to 74 paise per unit.

Highlighting the benefits for domestic consumers, Sanjeev Arora said that households will continue to receive substantial support through the Punjab government’s flagship free electricity initiative. “300 units of electricity per month, which translates to 600 units per billing cycle, remain completely free for households. More than 90% of households in Punjab are already benefiting from the free electricity scheme introduced by the Bhagwant Singh Mann Government,” said Minister Sanjeev Arora.

Relief for High-Consumption Homes

He added that even for households consuming beyond the free quota, tariffs have been reduced. “For consumption above 300 units, the tariff has been reduced by 70 paise per unit, providing additional relief to higher-consumption households,” he said.

“For commercial consumers with load up to 7 kW, tariffs have been reduced by Rs 0.79 per unit for consumption up to 500 units and by Rs 0.65 per unit for consumption above 500 units,” Arora said and added that for commercial connections with a load between 7 kW and 20 kW, fixed charges have been reduced by Rs 10 per kW per month, while energy charges have been revised to Rs 6.10 per unit for consumption up to 500 units and Rs 7.10 per unit for consumption above 500 units.