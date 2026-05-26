Viral Video Shows Suspended Bengal BDO Prashant Barman Allegedly Drunk, Confronting Police Officers

A video showing suspended West Bengal block development officer (BDO) Prashant Barman allegedly behaving arrogantly and confronting bystanders while intoxicated on Kolkata’s New Town streets has gone viral on social media, triggering fresh outrage and renewed scrutiny over his legal troubles.

Barman, already under suspension and a prime suspect in the 2025 murder of a jewellery shop owner, was arrested late Monday night after allegedly driving recklessly and hitting a pedestrian in the Eco Park police station area.

Viral Clip Captures Heated Roadside Confrontation

The widely circulated video appears to show Barman standing on a dimly lit street at night, wearing a black cap and dark shirt while holding a smartphone, seemingly recording or speaking during the confrontation.

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Visibly agitated, he is seen arguing with bystanders and gesturing aggressively while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Arrest Follows Alleged Drunk Driving Incident

According to police as quoted by NDTV, the incident occurred around Monday evening near the Searchlight Signal area in New Town, where Barman allegedly struck a pedestrian or biker with his Mahindra Thar while driving rashly.

On-duty police personnel intervened, rescued the injured victim, and rushed them to hospital.

During verification, officers identified the driver as Prashant Barman and took him into custody on charges of drunk and reckless driving.

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Already a Suspect in 2025 Jewellery Trader Murder

Barman is also a key suspect in the 2025 murder of gold trader Swapan Kamaliya, a case currently under investigation by the Bidhannagar Detective Department.

The NDTV report also mentioned, Prashant Barman name reportedly does not appear among the formally accused in the chargesheet, investigators have cited him multiple times as an “absconding” accused.

Police are expected to seek his custody in connection with the murder probe following his latest arrest.