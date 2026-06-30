Viral Video Shows Nepali Youths Punching, Grappling Outside Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha After Dispute Over Clicking Photos; 4 Held

Viral clip shows fight outside Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha | X/@nabilajamal_

A shocking video showing a violent brawl outside Bengaluru's iconic Vidhana Soudha has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. The incident reportedly took place on June 28 after a disagreement over taking photographs escalated into a physical confrontation on the pavement outside the government building.

According to reports, the altercation began when one group allegedly accused another of blocking their way while they were taking photographs. What started as a verbal argument quickly turned into a fistfight, prompting police intervention.

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Video Captures Punches, Pushing and Grappling in Broad Daylight

The 13-second viral clip shows several young men exchanging punches, pushing one another, and grappling on the public footpath outside Vidhana Soudha. The landmark legislative building is clearly visible in the background as the fight unfolds in broad daylight.

The handheld footage captures the chaotic scene, with the men wrestling each other, throwing punches, and shoving one another to the ground. At one point, clothing and other belongings can be seen being flung during the scuffle.

Several bystanders gather around the fight, with some attempting to separate those involved while others record the incident on their mobile phones.

Dispute Reportedly Began Over Photographs

According to the information available, the clash was triggered by a disagreement over taking photographs. One group allegedly confronted another for obstructing their view while they were taking photographs near Vidhana Soudha.

The argument soon intensified, leading to a physical fight in full public view.

Four Nepalese Nationals Arrested

Following the incident, personnel from the Vidhana Soudha Police Station reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police later arrested four Nepalese nationals in connection with the brawl. According to reports, the incident is part of a series of recent public altercations involving groups near prominent landmarks in Bengaluru, some of which have reportedly stemmed from disputes related to filming or photography.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.