Mussoorie Brawl: Haryana Tourists Clash With Locals On Mall Road - VIDEO

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Mussoorie: Incidents of clashes between tourists and locals in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie have seen a rise in the last few months. A similar incident took place on Sunday, June 28.

A dispute between a tourist from Haryana and locals in Mussoorie over a minor issue escalated into a brawl. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows the two groups clashing, when a man can be seen hitting a woman with what looks like a blue-coloured plastic storage bin. The woman can then be seen falling to the ground due to the impact of the assault and lying on the road. The man continues to strike others with the object.

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Police action taken

Police reached the spot following the incident and took one person into custody. Action was initiated against the individual under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The vehicle related to the incident was also challaned under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Earlier incidents reported

Earlier in May, a number of videos and reports began circulating on social media, allegedly showing tourists from Haryana behaving inappropriately at Uttarakhand's most prominent religious and tourist sites.

Read Also Haryana Tourists vs Uttarakhand Locals: What Sparked The Social Media Firestorm

According to these accounts, a group of tourists was found consuming alcohol and harassing women at an unspecified location, prompting police intervention. Separately, a group of young men was reportedly found smoking hookah in a public tourist zone, drawing the ire of local residents.