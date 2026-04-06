Viral Video Shows Men Drinking, Dancing To DJ On Boats In Varanasi; Probe Launched

A viral video showing a beer party and DJ dance on boats in the middle of the Ganga River in Varanasi has sparked controversy and prompted a police probe after allegations that safety restrictions were violated.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday during the religious observance of Sheetla Ashtami, when members of the boatmen community traditionally travel by boats to the Sheetla Mata Temple, Adalpura Dham to offer prayers. The tradition involves carrying ‘badhava’ offerings and singing devotional songs dedicated to their clan deity, Sheetla Mata.

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Reports suggest that nearly 4,000 boatmen from Varanasi set out with around 1,500 boats decorated with colourful lights and large DJ systems. While the journey is typically devotional, videos circulating on social media allegedly show some individuals consuming beer and dancing to loud music in the middle of the river late at night.

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Authorities noted that the Varanasi administration has imposed a strict ban on DJ music and parties on boats due to safety and environmental concerns related to the river. The viral clips have raised questions about enforcement and patrolling by river police.

Following the controversy, a local group, Maa Ganga Nishadraj Seva Nyay, submitted a memorandum to officials demanding action against those responsible. The group clarified that the actions of a few individuals should not be linked to the entire boatmen community.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Anjan confirmed that police have taken cognisance of the video and are working to identify those involved. He said further action would be taken after the investigation is completed.