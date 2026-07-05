Viral Video Shows Lucknow Driver Pushing Home Guard; Police Arrest Accused, Share Apology Clip

A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a home guard who tried to stop him from driving on the wrong side of the road near Haiderganj Chauraha in Lucknow's Bazaar Khala area. The incident, which occurred around 8 pm on Saturday, came to light after a video of the altercation surfaced on Sunday and quickly went viral on social media.

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According to police, traffic personnel were regulating vehicles at the Aishbagh-Haiderganj intersection when they spotted a car approaching from the wrong direction. A home guard attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly became aggressive, stepped out of the car, grabbed the home guard by the collar, and shoved him to the ground.

After regaining his balance, the home guard approached the accused again, only to be pushed a second time. The driver then returned to his car but continued to hurl abuses, witnesses said.

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Bystanders recorded the entire incident, and the footage triggered widespread reactions online.

Bazaar Khala Inspector Brijesh Singh said an FIR was registered and the accused, identified as Vaibhav Maurya, was arrested and sent to jail. Maurya, who works at a private company in Gomti Nagar, also had his car seized by police.

Following the incident, Lucknow Police shared a "before and after" video on social media. While the first clip shows the accused allegedly assaulting the home guard, the second shows him in police custody with folded hands, apologising for his actions.