Viral Video Shows Karnataka Congress Leader Dancing To 'Dhurandhar' Song With Gun, Claims It Was A 'Toy' After Backlash

X/@HateDetector

A video allegedly showing Congress leader Mateen Patel flaunting a gun while dancing with supporters in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka, has sparked controversy after it went viral on social media.

Patel has claimed that the weapon seen in the video was a toy gun, even as netizens raised concerns over gun culture and public safety.

Cinematic Entry, Supporters Seen Holding Guns

The video shows Patel making a cinematic-style entry in a car, accompanied by supporters who are seen posing and dancing while holding guns. The group is seen grooving to background music from a song in the recently released film Dhurandhar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the clip progresses, Patel is seen seated inside the vehicle while his followers dance around it, later stepping out and striking poses with the weapons, drawing widespread criticism online.

Leader Linked to Afzalpur MLA

Mateen Patel is reportedly a close associate of Afzalpur Assembly constituency MLA MY Patil, adding a political dimension to the controversy.

Questions Raised Over Legality of Weapon

Following the video’s circulation, several questions were raised by the netizens if it Was the gun real or a dummy? If real, did Patel possess a valid licence?

Netizens also pointed out that displaying weapons in public places is illegal, particularly in crowded areas, and accused the group of showing disregard for the law.

Read Also Karnataka Ends Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Campaign With Commanding Chase Of 325

Toy Gun Claim, Police Begin Probe

According to a News18 report, the MLA stated that the gun seen in the video was a toy.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched to verify the facts and determine whether any laws were violated.