Viral Video: Moment When Ludhiana Oil Tanker Caught Fire, Onlookers Escape In Nick Of Time

A video capturing the exact moment when an oil tanker caught fire on Wednesday, January 3rd has gone viral. In the video, a few people were seen inspecting the oil tanker from a distance minutes before it caught fire.

In a few moments the oil tanker is suddenly seen engulfed in a massive blaze, and all those present at the spot were seen running away out of panic. Luckily no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

A massive #fire broke out at a flyover near Khanna area, in Ludhiana after an oil tanker hit a divider and overturned, which led to massive clouds of #smoke in the area.



However, fire was doused and there was no loss of life.#Ludhiana #Khanna #FireAccident #FireSafety pic.twitter.com/bKdFqxvWmT — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 3, 2024

A massive fire broke out at a flyover near the Khanna area in Punjab's Ludhiana on Wednesday reportedly after a fuel tanker hit a divider and overturned, news agency ANI reported.

Plumes of thick smoke seen billowing into the sky

Plumes of thick and black smoke billowed into the sky after the accident which brought traffic at the flyover and nearby areas to a standstill. Four to five fire tenders, along with civil and police administration, rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported.

Exact cause being probed

The exact reason of the incident is still being investigated.

"We received info at 12.30 pm that an oil tanker has caught fire after hitting the divider on a flyover. 4-5 fire tenders along with the civil and police administration immediately reached the spot. The situation is under control. Traffic has been diverted," SSP Khanna Amneet Kondal said.