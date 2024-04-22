Viral VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Thrashed Brutally Over Suspicion Of Theft In Raebareli; Confesses On Camera

Man Tied To Tree, Thrashed Brutally Over Suspicion Of Theft In Raebareli; Confesses On Camera | Twitter

Raebareli: In a shocking incident, a man was subjected to Taliban-like punishment on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. The cruel incident was captured on camera, and the video of the incident is circulating on social media.

In the footage, the man is seen tied to a tree and being thrashed after being accused of theft. Villagers recorded the man confessing to the crimes and made the video viral on social media.

About The Incident

The incident took place in Jhamman Mamuni village, falling under the Salon Police Station area. Concerned over frequent thefts in the village, locals approached the police.

However, taking matters into their own hands, villagers caught the suspect red-handed and administered the harsh punishment, initiating an interrogation ordered by the Panchayat.

Confession Recorded On Camera

The villagers tied the man to a tree and brutally beat him until he confessed to the crimes. The confession was recorded on camera in front of the Panchayat and shared on social media. The video depicts the man pleading with the villagers.

This incident raises serious questions over law and order situation in the state. The villagers' resorting to vigilantism reflects the failure of police action, leading to further criminal acts.

Rather than taking the law into their own hands, villagers should have handed over the suspect to the police and let the legal process take its course. It's crucial for citizens to trust the police and legal system, refraining from such vigilantism.