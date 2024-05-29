Viral VIDEO: Haryana Roadways Driver Rams Bus Into Robbers Fleeing On Bike After Snatching Woman's Chain

Haryana Roadways Driver Rams Bus Into Robbers Fleeing On Bike After Snatching Woman's Chain | X

Haryana: The rising prices of gold have led to a sharp increase in incidents of chain-snatching in the country. Other factors that have contributed to the rise in the number of chain-snatching cases are inflation and unemployment. An incident of chain-snatching, in which the robbers had to run for their lives, has come to light from Haryana. A Haryana Roadways bus driver acted swiftly and attempted to foil the robbery. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that snatchers try to escape after snatching a chain from a woman in Haryana, and the Haryana Roadways driver tries to foil the robbery by dashing the bus into them.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media, and it shows a biker with his face covered waiting with his bike in the middle of the road while the other robber comes walking from behind.

The robber on foot snatches a woman's chain and runs towards the bike. Both of them try to escape on their bike after committing the crime; however, the entire incident was witnessed by a Haryana Roadways bus driver coming from the other direction. The driver acted swiftly and rammed the bus into their bike while they were trying to flee. Both robbers fell to the ground due to the impact.

They both got up in a jiffy and ran, leaving their bike behind after being knocked down by the bus. The bus driver's brave step taught the robbers a lesson as their bike was left behind; however, they managed to escape with the woman's chain. The video has hit the internet and is going viral. Internet users are claiming that theft, robbery, and chain-snatching are not that easy in Haryana.

The video was shared on X by a user claiming, "A roadways bus driver taught a lesson to two chain snatchers in Haryana. Two boys involved in chain-snatching in Haryana were hit by a Haryana Roadways bus. The thieves abandoned their bike and fled. Due to inflation and unemployment, criminal cases are rising rapidly across the country."