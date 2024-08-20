 Viral Video: Furious Over Traffic Fine, Man Sets His Tempo On Fire In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr
Viral Video: Furious Over Traffic Fine, Man Sets His Tempo On Fire In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

The police immediately informed the fire department about the incident. The fire brigade quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
A tempo driver enraged after being fined by traffic cops for parking in a no-parking zone on Monday, set his vehicle on fire following an argument with the police In Uttar Pradesh' Bulandshahr.

According to reports, the driver purchased the new tempo in March this year. However, the confrontation with the traffic police led him to torch his newly acquired vehicle.

A video of the burning tempo has surfaced online, and the police have registered a case of arson against the driver.

Due to the occasion of Rakshabandhan, police were deployed at various locations to ensure smooth traffic flow. According to locals, an unloaded tempo was parked on the Pahasu-Khurja road.

After being informed about the parked tempo, the Karouri Station In-Charge issued a fine for illegal parking. The tempo driver moved his vehicle to another location but later returned and set it on fire. According to the police, the driver was drunk at the time of the incident.

However, the driver has accused the police of setting his tempo on fire. In his complaint, he claimed that he had parked his vehicle by the side of the road to buy goods from a shop when a traffic cop fined him. He resisted the fine, and he alleges that the cop set his tempo on fire in retaliation.

