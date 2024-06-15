Viral Video: Fisherman Saves Man Who Jumped Into Gomti River To End Life, Later Slaps Him Repeatedly For Foolish Act

X

In a video going viral on social media, a fisherman can be seen pulling a man out of the Gomti River in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and slapping him repeatedly. Nearby, other fishermen were assisting a woman on the opposite side.

Watch the video here:

Reports indicate that the couple, who were living together, jumped into the river on Thursday to commit suicide but were rescued just in time by the fishermen. The fishermen managed to pull the couple from the water, preventing a tragic outcome. However, the fisherman who pulled the man out of the water became angry and repeatedly slapped him for his foolish act.

The footage highlights both the heroism and the subsequent frustration of the rescuers.

As pre reports, local authorities are currently investigating the matter closely. The fishermen's quick actions undoubtedly saved two lives, although their reaction after rescuing the couple has sparked debate on social media.

Man killed by brothers for marrying widow of eldest sibling in Bhagpat

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man was killed by his brothers allegedly for marrying the widow of their eldest sibling in a village in Baghpat police said on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as Yashveer (32), son of Ishwar, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Baghpat NP Singh said that the incident occurred on Friday night when the police received a call reporting that a man had been shot dead.

During the initial investigation, the police found that Yashveer was killed by his elder brothers, Singh said.

Ishwar had four sons - Sukhveer, Omveer, Udayveer and Yashveer. After Sukhveer passed away last year, his wife Ritu married his younger brother Yashveer, Singh added.

However, this marriage did not sit well with the other brothers which led to frequent quarrels within the family, ASP said.

On Friday night, Yashveer, a bus driver in Delhi, returned home after duty. Omveer and Udayveer, in an inebriated state, argued with their mother. The argument soon escalated and they shot Yashveer dead, the ASP said. The police have arrested Udayveer and Omveer. Further investigation is underway, the ASP added.