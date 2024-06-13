Video: Man Making Reel Crushed To Death By Elephant In UP’s Bijnor

X

In a tragic incident, an enraged elephant killed a man who had gone near the wild animal to scare it away and make a reel in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Mursleen.

As per reports, Mursleen, who was chased, kicked, and thrown 25-30 feet away by the elephant, succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by the doctors when he was taken to the nearby hospital.

In the video of the incident, which is currently going viral, a man wearing black clothes can be seen going near the elephant, which had been standing quietly, as another person records the scene. Soon, amid loud warning shouts, all the people present near the elephant start running away from the wild animal. However, the video does not show the elephant attacking the man. It is believed that soon after the attempt to go near the elephant, it charged at the men and started running towards them. This was when it kicked and trampled Mursleen.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the elephant had been causing disturbances in the Hydel Colony for the past three weeks. It traversed through Kalagarh and Afzalgarh on Tuesday night before reaching Habibwala village on Wednesday morning. On receiving information from the villagers, officials from the Dhampur-Nagina forest range and the police reached the spot to monitor the situation.

Initially, the elephant remained calm, standing in the shade of trees in a sugarcane field. However, a crowd of curious villagers gathered to see the elephant. Among them, Mursleen, son of Khursheed from Baghdad Ansar village, approached the elephant alone and tried to scare it away. The elephant retaliated and killed him.

Mursleen was thrown 25-30 feet away, sustaining severe injuries. Despite efforts to save him, Mursleen succumbed to his injuries after being referred to a hospital in Moradabad.

After the fatal attack, authorities attempted to drive the elephant away by firing shots, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Currently, efforts are underway to control the elephant’s movement and relocate it to its safe and natural habitat.