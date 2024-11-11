Viral VIDEO: Drunk Constable Unzips And Urinates In Middle Of Road Outside Police Station In Agra; Suspended

Drunk Constable Unzips & Urinates In Middle Of Road Outside Police Station In Agra | X

Agra: A shameful video has come to the fore tarnishing the image of the Uttar Pradesh Police. A person can do anything under the influence of alcohol without taking into consideration the consequences of their actions. A similar video has hit the internet in which a constable shocked the passersby as he unzipped his pants and urinated in front of them in the middle of the road in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The people who witnessed the shameful act of the police constable were stunned by his actions and few people began recording a video of the incident. The police constable showed no sign of embarrassment, despite being filmed by the people present at the spot. The video has gone viral on social media and the video is an embarrassment for the entire police department in the state.

The incident occurred outside Shaheed Nagar Police Outpost in Agra's Sadar Police Station area on Monday morning at around 8 AM. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and the internet users are slamming the police constable for his shameful act in the middle of the road and in front of a crowd. The constable has been identified as Bablu Gautam who is stationed at Shaheed Nagar Police Outpost.

It is being reported that the constable was off-duty at the time of the incident. However, he can be seen in the video, wearing the uniform, urinating in the middle of the road without even wearing his shoes. He is seen urinating without any hesitation on the road even while the vehicles are passing close by and also the people recording the video.

उक्त प्रकरण में मुख्य आरक्षी को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलम्बित कर दिया गया हे एवं विभागीय जाँच की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) November 11, 2024

There are reports that action has been taken against the police constable for his shameful act and he has been suspended immediately. The Police Commissionerate Agra said that a departmental inquiry has been investigation is underway. They tweeted, "In the above case, the head constable has been suspended with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry is being conducted."

The internet users reacted to the video and slammed the police constable for his act. They are also demanding swift and strict action against the police constable for his disgraceful act. One user wrote, “The power of the uniform mixed with heavy intoxication… an addict.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "I feel like the guy is totally "out"! He sees the whole world as a toilet!" Another user added, “This is a very disgraceful act, and punishment is necessary.”