 Viral VIDEO: Drunk Constable Unzips And Urinates In Middle Of Road Outside Police Station In Agra; Suspended
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral VIDEO: Drunk Constable Unzips And Urinates In Middle Of Road Outside Police Station In Agra; Suspended

Viral VIDEO: Drunk Constable Unzips And Urinates In Middle Of Road Outside Police Station In Agra; Suspended

The people who witnessed the shameful act of the police constable were stunned by his actions and few people began recording a video of the incident. The police constable showed no sign of embarrassment, despite being filmed by the people present at the spot.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Drunk Constable Unzips & Urinates In Middle Of Road Outside Police Station In Agra | X

Agra: A shameful video has come to the fore tarnishing the image of the Uttar Pradesh Police. A person can do anything under the influence of alcohol without taking into consideration the consequences of their actions. A similar video has hit the internet in which a constable shocked the passersby as he unzipped his pants and urinated in front of them in the middle of the road in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The people who witnessed the shameful act of the police constable were stunned by his actions and few people began recording a video of the incident. The police constable showed no sign of embarrassment, despite being filmed by the people present at the spot. The video has gone viral on social media and the video is an embarrassment for the entire police department in the state.

The incident occurred outside Shaheed Nagar Police Outpost in Agra's Sadar Police Station area on Monday morning at around 8 AM. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and the internet users are slamming the police constable for his shameful act in the middle of the road and in front of a crowd. The constable has been identified as Bablu Gautam who is stationed at Shaheed Nagar Police Outpost.

It is being reported that the constable was off-duty at the time of the incident. However, he can be seen in the video, wearing the uniform, urinating in the middle of the road without even wearing his shoes. He is seen urinating without any hesitation on the road even while the vehicles are passing close by and also the people recording the video.

FPJ Shorts
'Pakistan Kyun Nahin Aa Rahe Aap?': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Fitting Reply To Pakistani Fan; Video
'Pakistan Kyun Nahin Aa Rahe Aap?': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Fitting Reply To Pakistani Fan; Video
Salman Khan’s First Look From Sets Of Upcoming Film ‘Sikander’ With Bigg Boss 17’s Arun Mahshetty Goes Viral
Salman Khan’s First Look From Sets Of Upcoming Film ‘Sikander’ With Bigg Boss 17’s Arun Mahshetty Goes Viral
'My Son Was Like My Sibling': Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Fame Shalini Passi Opens Up On Becoming Mother At 20
'My Son Was Like My Sibling': Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Fame Shalini Passi Opens Up On Becoming Mother At 20
Why Russia Plans To Launch 'Ministry Of Sex'? Putin Plans To Fund First Dates & Cut Off Power Supply At Night To Boost Birthrate
Why Russia Plans To Launch 'Ministry Of Sex'? Putin Plans To Fund First Dates & Cut Off Power Supply At Night To Boost Birthrate

There are reports that action has been taken against the police constable for his shameful act and he has been suspended immediately. The Police Commissionerate Agra said that a departmental inquiry has been investigation is underway. They tweeted, "In the above case, the head constable has been suspended with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry is being conducted."

The internet users reacted to the video and slammed the police constable for his act. They are also demanding swift and strict action against the police constable for his disgraceful act. One user wrote, “The power of the uniform mixed with heavy intoxication… an addict.”

Read Also
UNBELIEVABLE! Ghaziabad Family, Suffering From Liver Problem, Catches Cook Mixing Her Urine In Their...
article-image

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "I feel like the guy is totally "out"! He sees the whole world as a toilet!" Another user added, “This is a very disgraceful act, and punishment is necessary.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Vineet Goyal Framed Me,’ Screams Main Accused Sanjay Roy,...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Vineet Goyal Framed Me,’ Screams Main Accused Sanjay Roy,...

Viral VIDEO: Drunk Constable Unzips And Urinates In Middle Of Road Outside Police Station In Agra;...

Viral VIDEO: Drunk Constable Unzips And Urinates In Middle Of Road Outside Police Station In Agra;...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 11, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 11, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Encounter With CRPF In Jiribam, 1 Personnel Injured; VIDEO

Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Encounter With CRPF In Jiribam, 1 Personnel Injured; VIDEO

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters...