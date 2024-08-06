Viral Video: Couple Openly Kiss On Top Of Moving Car Near CM's Residence In Lucknow

Nowadays, it has become a regular occurrence to spot couples engaging in obscene acts on moving motorcycles and cars, with many such videos going viral on social media.

Another video currently going viral shows a couple engaging in indecent behavior on the open roof of a fast-moving car. According to reports, the video was shot between the 1090 roundabout and the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow, featuring a couple behaving indecently on the roof of a speeding car with the license plate number UP 78 GB 0130.

लखनऊ:-तहज़ीब ओ अदब का शहर इन दिनों गोमतीनगर जैसे इलाकों में हो रहा बदनाम,हुड़दंगियों के बाद प्रेमी जोड़े की अश्लीलता आई सामने,1090 चौराहे से मुख्यमंत्री चौराहे तक बेखौफ करते रहे अश्लील हरकतें, पुलिस रहीं नदारद,UP 78 GB 0130 नंबर गाड़ी की रूफ पर हो रहीं आशिक़ी @lkopolice pic.twitter.com/TUnURn53SO — Anujjournalist9889 (@anujjournalist1) August 6, 2024

The viral video has outraged social media users, with many blaming the couple for tarnishing the reputation of the city known for its culture and etiquette. It should be noted that in previous similar cases, the police have taken action against spreading obscenity.

In a separate incident, two students were caught kissing passionately on a university campus in Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Uttar Pradesh. According to initial reports, the video was recorded by a student from inside a classroom at a private university last week.

After the video went viral on social media, prompting criticism of the college authorities for ignoring such obscenity on campus, Noida Police began examining the video's authenticity and launched an investigation. This development was reported by the Hindi publication Jagran.

In the controversial video, the young man is seen pinning the woman against the wall and kissing her while a student inside the classroom records the scene.