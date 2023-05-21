Viral Video: 70-year-old Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo goes skydiving in Australia, narrates experience on Twitter

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo, aged 70, was seen enjoying a fun-filled skydiving adventure in Australia. He shared the video of the activity on his Twitter page and called it an "immensely enjoyable experience." The video shows Deo undoubtedly reinforcing that 'age is just a number' as he tours the sky and smiles high above the ground. WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral on Twitter

"There were no bounds to the sky's reach. Never," Deo captioned the footage.

The politician seemed to be on a break from his daily routine when he brought some adventure sports to life. Narrating his experience from the activity, he took to the microblogging site and wrote, "I had the incredible opportunity to go skydiving in Australia, and it was truly an extraordinary adventure. It was an exhilarating and immensely enjoyable experience."

After landing safely and thrilled by the skydiving attempt, he thanked the assistant who drove him over the sky and expressed his wish to him and said, "I wish I do it again and again and again."

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel reacts

Deo's video not only went viral to attract the attention of netizens but also Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel who replied saying, "Wah Maharaj Saheb, aapne toh kamaal kar diya (Wow sir, you did a great job)." "May courage be always high. Best wishes, " Baghel added while praising his Cabinet Minister's try on adventure sports.

