 Violence, Political Pressure Stopping Doctors From Joining Govt Hospitals
Says recent survey conducted by Medico Legal Society of India; pan-India exercise covered 400 doctors from private, public hospitals

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Mumbai: Violence, Political Pressure Stopping Doctors From Joining Govt Hospitals | Pexels/Representational Image

Violence against healthcare staff, political pressure and impractical working conditions are prominent reasons why most doctors don't want to work at the government hospitals, revealed a survey recently conducted by the Medico Legal Society of India (MLSI), an association of doctors and medico-legal experts.

Survey included 400 doctors from private and public hospitals

The pan-India exercise surveyed 400 doctors from private and public hospitals which ended on November 18. “More than 85% of respondents underscore significant concerns among doctors regarding the aforementioned issues. These problems need thoughtful attention and solutions to enhance the overall healthcare environment,” asserted an MLSI member. Another said that they will present these findings before the Karnataka High Court as part of an intervention application in a suo-motu public interest litigation.

“Providing competitive incentives, ensuring protection from violence, fostering collaboration between the government and private healthcare organisations, and increasing medical college seats are constructive measures. Augmenting payment for interns and resident doctors can further enhance the attractiveness of working in the healthcare sector. Implementing these steps could contribute to addressing the challenges highlighted in the survey,” underlined the MLSI member.

Need to focus on the improvement of existing infrastructure

According to health experts, there is a need to focus on the improvement of existing infrastructure as it can lead to more effective and sustainable outcomes in healthcare services. Increasing beds in district hospitals and implementing measures to prevent corruption such as appointing grievance committees for staff are essential steps in enhancing the healthcare system. “Over the years, doctors have been discussing the problems faced by them at the public hospitals, but instead of solving their issues, the government just gives assurances. Now, the survey is also highlighting the same problems. We hope this time the government will give a thought to the grievances,” said a resident doctor.

What's the way forward

- Providing competitive incentives

- Ensuring protection from violence

- Fostering collaboration between government, private healthcare organisations

- Augmenting payment for interns, resident doctors

- Increasing beds in district hospitals

- Appointing grievance committees for staff 

