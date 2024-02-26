Vinayak Damodar's Savarkar 58th Death Anniversary: Remembering Hindutva Idealogue's Contribution To India's Independence

X

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Swatantryaveer Savarkar, Vinayak Savarkar or Veer Savarkar in Marathi, was a freedom fighter, an Indian independence leader and politician who coined the Hindu nationalist ideology of 'Hindutva'. Born on May 28, 1883, in Nashik Veer Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer and a writer.

Contribution in India's freedom of struggle

It was Veer Savarkar who coined the term 'Hindutva' and was a pivotal leader in the 'Hindu Mahasabha' in 1907 . As a high school student, Savarkar became involved in politics and continued to do so at Fergusson College in Pune. During his legal studies in United Kingdom Veer Savarkar got involved in organisations such as the India House and the Free India Society. Savarakar also authored books advocating for full Indian independence through revolution.

Savarkar's Escape From British Authorities

Attempting to escape the deportation, Savarkar staged a plan to flee and seek refuge in France while the ship transporting him back to India stopped in the port of Marseilles. However, French port officials handed him back to the British authorities.

Savarakar's years in Prison

Savarkar was sentenced to two life imprisonments and was sent to the cellular jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

During his prison years Savarakar wrote a Hindu ideological pamphlet named Hindutva: Who is a Hindu? which till date holds major influence for Hindus in India. Although, Savarakar was a atheist he followed Hindu ideologies and was fascinated by it. Savarakar was released from the prison in 1924 after his release he played a major role in the 'Ratnagiri Hindu Sabha'.

From February 1966, Savarkar began to fast unto death forsaking food, water and medicines . He believed that voluntarily giving up life when one's usefulness to society ends was a noble act. He passed away on February 26, 1966.