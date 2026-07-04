Vikram Misri's 1-Year Extension As Foreign Secretary Signals Continuity Amid Global Challenges | File Image

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s one-year extension came as no surprise to the diplomatic community. Rumour mills in South Block had already been talking about a possible extension for Misri well before the government made it official. In an order issued on July 1, 2026 by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Shri Vikram Misri, IFS (1989), Foreign Secretary, for a period of one year beyond 14.07.2026, i.e., up to 14.07.2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in terms of the provisions of F.R. 56(d),” the order said.

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Extension of the tenure of foreign secretaries has been done before, but it is highly unusual. Prior to Misri, former foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra received an extension of six months beyond April 30 to October 2024. Before Kwatra was External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who received a one-year extension when he was foreign secretary. Jaishankar, who was appointed as foreign secretary on January 29, 2015, was scheduled to end his tenure on January 28, 2017. Instead, he was granted an extension of one more year till January 28, 2018.

Diplomats point out that the official reason for extending the tenure of a foreign secretary is not specified, but the main reason is to ensure continuity during a period of geopolitical uncertainity. A senior diplomat believes Misri’s experience with China, he was ambassador during the Ladakh crisis in 2019-2021, and his experience - he has been private secretary to three prime ministers - Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi - has earned him the reputation of a diplomat whose word carries weight. Add to that Misri has also been Deputy National Security Advisor from 2022-2024 - a role that provides the person close proximity to the prime minister and the NSA while also giving him access to various ministries of the government. Such a post, he suggests, suggests that Misri enjoys the confidence of the prime minister well before his stint as foreign secretary.

Given the geopolitical uncertainty, it was more than likely the government would have opted for a seasoned hand rather than easing a new person into the new role. Diplomats point out that India has to carefully navigate its relationships with Nepal and Bangladesh, for which an experienced hand is needed at the helm. The China relationship is also crucial, and Misri’s expertise will be needed when India hosts the BRICS leadership summit in September this year. Being the chair, India will want a joint statement to be drafted, something that will require much diplomatic skill given the fractures within the grouping, especially with Iran and the UAE, and ensure the balancing of India’s concerns. New Delhi will want to ensure that BRICS is not seen as an anti-Western bloc, a view that some other member countries do not share, while maintaining its relations with them. Skilled diplomacy will be required here, and senior diplomats quietly acknowledge that Misri remains the best of his batch.

While retired diplomats may be pleased with Misri, his extension has complicated the protocol within the service. Misri’s extension means that IFS officers from the 1990 batch are unlikely to become the next foreign secretary, as they will have only a few months of service left in 2027. This is certainly the case for Deputy National Security Advisor Pawan Kapoor. A 1990 batch officer, Kapoor was considered by some diplomats to be among the frontrunners for foreign secretary when Misri was supposed to retire. He now cannot be foreign secretary unless the government grants him an extension in 2027. But by extending Misri’s tenure and breaking convention, the government has indicated that it may not follow the protocol of automatically selecting from the seniormost person in the next batch when appointing the next foreign secretary. The result could now be a wider field, with IFS officers from the 1990 and 1991 batch now believing they have a chance. Misri’s extension has shaken up the rules of the game.