Vikram-1 Launched! India's 1st Privately Built Orbital Rocket Lifts Off After Initial Delay, Skyroot Aerospace Enters Global Space Launch Market |

Sriharikota: Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace scripted history on Saturday by successfully launching Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, marking a major milestone for the country's rapidly growing private space sector.

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The mission, named Mission Aagaman, lifted off at 12:06 pm from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, after it was delayed from the initial launch time, 11:30 am The mission was put on a planned hold by the team to run additional checks.

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The launch is expected to pave the way for India's entry into the global private orbital launch market. Developed entirely by an Indian private company, Vikram-1 represents a major leap in strengthening the country's commercial space capabilities and expanding the role of private enterprises in the space industry.

Ahead of the mission, Skyroot Aerospace confirmed that all necessary airspace and maritime clearances had been obtained. Authorities also declared restricted airspace and maritime zones along the rocket's flight path and impact corridor to ensure safe execution of the launch.

Mission Aagaman is Skyroot's second space mission, following the successful launch of the Vikram-S suborbital rocket on November 18, 2022, which made history as India's first privately developed rocket to reach space.

Adding a symbolic touch to the landmark mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handwritten postcard bearing the words 'Vande Mataram' travelled aboard Vikram-1. The company said the Prime Minister's handwritten message was among several commemorative payloads carried on the inaugural orbital mission.

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The rocket also carried handwritten notes from Skyroot employees, investors, policymakers and well-wishers from around the world. Describing the initiative as "a celebration carried by many hands and shared by millions," the company said the keepsakes symbolise the collective aspirations and support behind India's emerging private space ecosystem.

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According to Skyroot Aerospace, these symbolic payloads reflect the collaborative efforts that have helped shape a new era of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country's space programme.

The successful launch of Vikram-1 is expected to majorly boost India's standing in the global commercial space industry by demonstrating the capabilities of indigenous private launch companies and opening new opportunities in the satellite launch market.