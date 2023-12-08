Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Surpasses 1 Crore Participants: Witnesses Increasing Momentum With Each Passing Week

PIB

The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand, has emerged as a transformative expedition fostering connections with citizens nationwide. This Yatra is a collaborative effort among diverse government entities, states, and people, aligning efforts toward a shared national vision of making India a developed nation. In an unprecedented effort to bring together every individual across the nation, the Yatra strives to cover over 2.60 Gram Panchayats and 3600+ urban local bodies using Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) vans that call upon people to utilise government schemes for their benefit.

On day 1 itself (November 15), over 1 Lakh people participated in the events organised as part of the Yatra, giving it a thumping approval. The people’s participation has gathered further momentum with each passing day. While the first week saw participation of 500,000 citizens, by the 3rd week the Yatra has witnessed participation of more than 01 Crore citizens. The rate of people’s participation has picked up dramatically with over 77 lakh people across the country attending the Yatra events in just the last 09 days. The momentum is likely to continue as the Yatra progresses ahead.

Embraced wholeheartedly from every corner, the Yatra serves as a direct conduit for delivering government services and resources, even reaching the most remote communities. By bridging gaps, it cultivates unity, inclusion, and a stronger alignment between citizens and government initiatives, empowering individuals and fostering active engagement for a brighter future.

As of December 7, 2023, the Yatra has reached over 36,000 Gram Panchayats, demonstrating its extensive coverage. Impressively, more than 79 lakh individuals have pledged their commitment to drive India's development through this initiative. Within a short span, the urban segment of the Yatra has reached over 700 locations. Over 20 lakh people shared their stories under Meri Kahani, Meri Zubani part of the Yatra, highlighting the diverse experiences and aspirations of citizens across the nation.

Empowering Women

This Yatra serves as a unifying platform, encouraging equal participation from both men and women manifesting gender equality. A focal point has been raising awareness about women-centric schemes, leading to over 46,000 beneficiaries enrolling for the PM Ujjwala scheme during the Yatra. This will bring them the boon of a smoke free kitchen leading to a healthier life.

During the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, more than 18,000 Gram Panchayats were recognized as "100% Har Ghar Jal," meaning every household has access to clean drinking water. This achievement empowers women by eliminating the need to travel long distances to fetch water.

With these efforts of the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a brighter future for women in India is on the horizon.

Health and Sanitation

Significant strides have been made in promoting public health and sanitation, with over 22 lakh individuals screened at various health camps organised across the country. These camps are providing essential medical services in farthest corners of the country.

The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is steadily progressing towards its objective of ensuring the complete saturation of central schemes nationwide. During the Yatra, more than 23,000 Gram Panchayats attained Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus model status. This achievement signifies a remarkable improvement in hygiene standards, thereby contributing significantly to a healthier India.

Financial Inclusion

Vikasit Bhatrat Sankalp Yatra focuses on the overall development of both the nation and its citizens and focuses on every aspect of life to ensure this development. Yatra focuses on financial empowerment, enrolling over 1.7 lakh people in the Jeevan Jyoti Yojana and benefiting over 3 lakh from the Suraksha Bima Yojana. These schemes offer crucial financial support to families in unexpected circumstances, enhancing financial inclusion.

Technological Prowess

In line with the Digital India initiative, the Yatra has achieved over 20,000 Gram Panchayats with 100% Digitization of Land Records ensuring transparency, accessibility, and security of ownership records, thereby empowering rural communities and fostering economic growth.

Another technological achievement are the drone demonstrations for farmers in agricultural practices showcased in Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Drones will help revolutionize agriculture by increasing efficiency, reducing costs, improving crop yields, and protecting against pests and diseases. They will help farmers especially women to work smarter and produce more food with less waste.

The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra embodies unity, cooperation, and a collective commitment to a brighter future. As it progresses, it leaves a trail of progress, hope, and a shared dedication to crafting a developed India.