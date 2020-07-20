Vikas Dubey's aide Jaykant Vajpayee, Prashant Shukla arrested for involvement in Kanpur encounter

Vikas Dubey was arrested from the Mahakaal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 9. Later, on July 10, while he was being brought to Kanpur form Ujjain, the vehicle in which he was being taken, reportedly overturned and Dubey tried to flee after snatching the firearm of a policeman.

When the police asked Dubey to surrender, he started firing at the police, leading to a gun battle that finally killed the gangster in the cross-firing. The Uttar Pradesh government later formed an one-member judicial commission, under retired Justice S.K. Aggarwal, to probe the encounter after the opposition claimed that the gangster was killed in a 'fake encounter' to protect the identity of his political masters.