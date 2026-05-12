Vijay's TVK Bans Placement Of Banners, Placards In Public Spaces After Outrage

The ruling party of Tamil Nadu, TVK, has banned the placement of party banners, posters and placards in public spaces after residents in Chennai raised concerns over massive cutouts featuring TVK chief and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and other party leaders obstructing pedestrian movement.

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The move comes after several complaints that oversized posters and banners installed across parts of Chennai were blocking footpaths and forcing pedestrians onto busy roads, creating safety concerns.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed multiple accidents and deaths over the years linked to illegal banners and roadside cutouts, prompting repeated criticism from courts and civil society groups.

In a directive issued on Tuesday, TVK warned party workers of strict disciplinary action if they violated the new order.

“The Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam was founded with the sole aim of the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu,” the directive stated, adding that party members should remember the responsibility entrusted to them by the people and the leadership.

The party further instructed cadres not to place banners, posters or similar materials on roads, streets or public places where large crowds gather, especially in ways that obstruct public movement or traffic during celebrations such as birthdays or family events.

The directive also prohibited public celebrations that inconvenience citizens in any manner.

“We hereby inform, with the approval of the party leader, that strict action will be taken against anyone who behaves in a manner that causes hindrance to the public through banners, celebrations, or anything else,” the statement posted on X said.

The decision has drawn attention as Tamil Nadu has long grappled with the issue of political banners and cutouts occupying public spaces despite repeated judicial warnings and civic complaints.