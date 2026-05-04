Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Vijay’s Chennai Residence Amid TVK Lead; VIDEO

Heightened security has been deployed outside actor-politician Vijay’s residence in Chennai as counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections continues, with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as a strong contender.

Tight Security Around Vijay’s Residence

A large number of police personnel were stationed outside Vijay’s house, forming a tight security perimeter. Officers in khaki uniforms, along with armed personnel in camouflage gear, were seen guarding the entrance and surrounding areas.

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Some officials stood watch while others patrolled the stretch, coordinating with senior officers near the main gate. The deployment reflects precautionary measures amid rising political activity and supporter gatherings.

Police Presence Intensifies Outside Actor’s Home

Visuals from the spot show security personnel monitoring movements, interacting with individuals near the gate, and maintaining order as the situation unfolds. The camera pans across the secured premises, capturing the controlled environment around the residence.

TVK Gains Momentum in Early Trends

As per early trends by the Election Commission of India, TVK is leading in several constituencies, signalling a strong debut performance. In some rounds, the party has surged past the 100-seat mark, intensifying political buzz across the state.

Vijay himself is leading from Tiruchirappalli (East), further boosting the party’s momentum.

Celebrations Erupt Among Supporters

TVK supporters have begun celebrating across parts of Tamil Nadu, playing Vijay’s popular “Whistle Podu” song and cheering the party’s performance. The festive mood among cadres contrasts with the cautious atmosphere outside the actor’s residence.

Opposition Faces Uphill Battle

While TVK gains ground, the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-BJP combine are trailing behind in current trends. Key contests, including high-profile seats, remain closely watched as counting progresses through multiple rounds.