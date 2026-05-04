Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Early Trends Put Vijay’s TVK Ahead, Video Of DMK Worker Crying Goes Viral After Removal Of Tents At Chennai HQ

Counting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began at 8 AM on May 4, and within hours, attention across the state turned toward actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay and his debut political outfit Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as a surprise frontrunner in early trends.

Initial counting data indicated TVK gaining leads in several constituencies, signalling a potential disruption of Tamil Nadu’s decades-old two-party dominance.

Early trends trigger reactions at party headquarters

As early numbers unfolded, visuals circulating online showed activity at Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Chennai. Temporary structures reportedly erected in anticipation of celebrations were seen being dismantled after trends placed the party behind its rivals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another widely shared video captured an emotional party worker breaking down, reflecting disappointment among supporters as the counting progressed.

Three-way contest reshapes Tamil Nadu politics

The 2026 election has evolved into a rare three-cornered contest involving the DMK, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and newcomer TVK.

For decades, Tamil Nadu politics has largely revolved around alternating power between the DMK and AIADMK. However, early trends suggest voters may be exploring an alternative political force, potentially reshaping established electoral equations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Political analysts say the emergence of TVK marks one of the most significant electoral challenges to the Dravidian duopoly in recent history.

Vijay’s political debut draws youth support

Vijay’s entry into electoral politics generated massive public interest long before polling day. Leveraging his strong fan base and statewide popularity, the actor campaigned aggressively on themes such as job creation, women’s safety, anti-corruption measures, education reform, and improved urban infrastructure.

His outreach strategy heavily targeted young voters and first-time electors, combining traditional rallies with extensive digital engagement and grassroots mobilisation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Key constituencies under close watch

Among the high-profile seats, Perambur in North Chennai has drawn particular attention, as Vijay himself entered the fray from the constituency, historically dominated by established Dravidian parties.

Meanwhile, Tiruchirappalli East, commonly known as Trichy East, remains another crucial battleground due to its socially diverse electorate and strategic electoral importance.

Observers believe that if early trends translate into confirmed results, the 2026 Assembly election could mark a generational shift in Tamil Nadu politics. The rise of a new political formation challenging entrenched party structures suggests changing voter expectations and a demand for fresh leadership.

While final results are awaited, the counting day itself has already signalled that Tamil Nadu’s political landscape may be entering a new and unpredictable phase.