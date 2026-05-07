Vijay’s Plan To Form Governments Hits Hurdle, AIADMK ‘Resorts’ To Game Plan |

Chennai: Actor C Joseph Vijay’s has hit a road block in his attempt to form a government in Tamil Nadu, following a hung verdict in the Assembly elections in which his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won 108 seats in the 234-member House.

While the Congress snapped its old ties with the DMK and offers support of five of its MLA-elects to Vijay, Governor Arlekar on Wednesday asked the actor-politician to demonstrate the numbers before he is invited to form the government. “The Governor asked Vijay to show the number 118 - one above the half way mark,” a source privy to the development said after Vijay staked claim to form the government.

Vijay is still short of seven legislators as his party’s strength would come down to 107 since he has to resign one of his two seats and also one MLA will be elected Speaker could not ordinarily vote in a Motion of Confidence until there was tie.

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Meanwhile, it is reliably there were backroom efforts by the AIADMK to reach out to the DMK to try and form the government either as a coalition or with outside support using their combined efforts. The DMK, appeared to be reluctant, but there was no confirmation from either side. The AIADMK, however, formally dismissed reports that it was exploring supporting Vijay. Meanwhile, as part of its “exploration”, it had herded several of its MLA-elects in a resort in Puducherry, according to insiders.

Governor Arlekar was set to leave Chennai on Thursday, which could prolong the suspense over the formation of the next government.