Vijayawada Bus Stand Scare: 46 Gelatin Sticks, 50 Detonators Recovered From Unattended Bag

Representational-image |

Vijayawada: An unattended bag containing 46 gelatin sticks and 50 detonators was found at the Pandit Nehru Bus Stand in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Tuesday, triggering concern at the busy terminal.

Passengers alerted the authorities after spotting the suspicious bag, following which police from Krishna Lanka station reached the spot and took possession of the contents.

The explosives were reportedly meant for use in quarry blasting. However, police are investigating how the material reached the bus stand and who was carrying it. Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector Murali Krishna was quoted as saying by Times Now that the matter was being probed.

Reportedly, the bag was brought to Vijayawada by a man identified as Asif Ali, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who had travelled from Narasaraopet. After reaching Vijayawada, Ali reportedly realised that the bag he had carried on the bus had been replaced with another passenger's bag.

Upon checking the replacement bag, Ali allegedly found what appeared to be explosive materials inside. He then alerted the police at the bus stand outpost, following which officers took the bag into their possession.

Police are now examining CCTV footage from the bus stand to identify the person who may have left the bag behind. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.