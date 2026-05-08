Vijay Set To Form Tamil Nadu’s First Coalition Govt After TVK’s Historic Poll Debut | ANI

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president C Joseph Vijay, who had made stunning transition from cinema to politics, emerging as the largest single party in his debut Assembly elections, appears to set to form Tamil Nadu’s first coalition Government that would also see the return of Congress sharing power in the Dravidian State after a gap of 59 years.

On Friday night, armed with letters from the CPI and CPI-M offering unconditional outside support, Vijay met Governor Rajendhra Arlekar in Lok Bhavan for the third time in four days staking claim to form the next Government.

Vijay’s TVK had bagged 108 seats in the 234-member House in the recent elections. However, with Vijay winning in two seats, he would be required to give up one as per law bringing the tally down to 107. The Congress, which won five seats as part of the DMK-led alliance, snapped ties and offered support to the TVK. It is learnt its representatives would be accommodated in Vijay’s to be constituted Cabinet. The Congress was ousted from power by the DMK in 1967 and had remained out of governance ever since.

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The CPI and CPI-M, also allies of the DMK, which have two seats each on Friday offered identical letters of support to the TVK, while deciding not to join the Government. The Left parties held elaborate internal discussions before making up their decision as on Thursday outgoing Chief Minister M K Stalin had broached with allies the possibility of supporting a Government headed by the AIADMK. He had left the decision to them.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, another ally of the DMK, which too won two seats, is expected to offer support to Vijay as well.

With this the tally of the TVK-led post-poll front has gone up to 118, attaining simple majority.

Read Also TVK Chief Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM Tomorrow At 11 AM As He Secures Majority Mark

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At the time of filing of this report, the Lok Bhavan was yet to issue any statement on whether it had invited Vijay to form the Government. However, there were strong indications that Vijay may be administered the oath of office in a day or two.

After meeting the Governor, Vijay drove down to the offices of the CPI and CPI-M to meet their leaders for the first time and thanked them for their support.

While Vijay has passed his first big test after defeating two big fronts headed by the Dravidian majors, DMK and AIADMK, his next challenge would be to take on a strong opposition in the Assembly comprising of the two Dravidian parties.