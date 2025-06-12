Vijay Rupani’s Mysterious Connection With 'Number 12': From Vehicle Number Plates To Final Flight Date

Vijay Rupani and his car | X

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), June 12: Former Gujarat Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Rupani was among the people killed in the tragic Air India crash which occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12). In a strange twist, he died on June 12 (12-06), which is a number he might have once considered lucky. There are reports that all his vehicles carried the same number on their registration plates. However, his alleged lucky number turned out to be unlucky as he died on the same date.

Rupani reportedly had a strong connection with the number 1206. All his vehicles had 1206 on their number plates. His seat number on the London-bound flight was 12 and his boarding time was 12:10 PM. This also shows his strong connection with the number 12.

Sadly, the same number turned into a tragic coincidence. The Air India flight AI 171 en route to London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport with 242 people onboard.

Rupani was on the same flight and was on his way to meet his daughter in London. However, Rupani could not survive the terrible crash and died in the tragic incident.

The internet users also came up with their own numerology. One of the users said, "1206=9 flight no 171= 9." Another said, "Seat number also 12." "He lived with 1206 on every vehicle he owned. He left the world on 12/06. When numbers turn into dates, and dates into destiny… The universe doesn’t always whisper. Sometimes, it screams," said another user.

BJP leader CR Patil confirmed the news of his passing away and expressed grief over the loss of the stalwart leader. Top BJP leaders rushed to his home after the news of his death spread. Home Minister Amit Shah also visited Ahmedabad today and met the lone survivor of the plane crash. He also briefed the media about the tragic incident.