Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Viral Photo Shows Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Onboard Air India Flight Ahead Of Crash

Ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), June 12: A photo of the former Gujarat Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Rupani on board the Air India flight which crashed at Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat surfaced on social media. The photo which was taken by a female passenger onboard the flight has now gone viral on social media.

There are reports that Vijay Rupani was onboard the flight, however, there is no official confirmation about the same. As per reports from IANS, former minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama also arrived at the residence of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said, "I had a program at Gujarat Vidyapeeth. After returning, I was having lunch and turned on the TV when I saw that a flight from Ahmedabad to London had crashed. I became worried because I knew Vijay Rupani was scheduled to travel to London today, though I didn’t know he was on this flight. I immediately turned off the TV and came to his residence in Gandhinagar. I am now heading to the civil airport for more information."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The videos of the incident has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that the flight crashed minutes after take off. A plume of dark smoke was seen emanating from the spot where the flight crashed. The Air India flight AI 171 which was en route to London with 242 passengers onboard crashed at Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat. The flight reportedly crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel. There are also reports that many MBBS students have lost their lives and many suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The exact number of people who lost their lives in the incident is not official yet. However, there are claims that over 100 people died in the tragic crash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Joint CP Jaipal Singh Rathore said, "We received information that there were 223 passengers onboard. The plane crashed onto a building, which is a doctors' hostel. Within 2–3 minutes, police and civil administration officials arrived at the scene."