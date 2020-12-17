Vijay Mallya Birthday Special: Jaw-dropping facts about the 'King of Good Times'

Once ubiquitously known as the King of Good Times, Vijay Mallya's life nowadays is more that of an exiled royal. Make no mistake, he's still no pauper, with a cosy allowance of over Rs 16 lakh a week while living in London. But the glory days are long gone, and only a shadow now lingers. Just in case you forgot the kind of lavish spending and the antics he was known for, here's a reminder.

1. At his 50th birthday bash, he had Lionel Richie perform at his luxurious villa in Goa.