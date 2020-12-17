India

Vijay Mallya Birthday Special: Jaw-dropping facts about the 'King of Good Times'

By Rajeshwari Venkitasubramanian

Vijay Mallya will celebrate his birthday on December 18. On the occasion of his 65th Birthday here are some facts about his life.

Once ubiquitously known as the King of Good Times, Vijay Mallya's life nowadays is more that of an exiled royal. Make no mistake, he's still no pauper, with a cosy allowance of over Rs 16 lakh a week while living in London. But the glory days are long gone, and only a shadow now lingers. Just in case you forgot the kind of lavish spending and the antics he was known for, here's a reminder.

1. At his 50th birthday bash, he had Lionel Richie perform at his luxurious villa in Goa.

2. For his 60th birthday, he called Enrique Iglesias to the same venue. This, while employees of Kingfisher Airlines protested for their delayed payment.

3. He bankrolled the first Formula 1 team in India - one of the most expensive fields to get into. He apparently paid €90 million.

4. He owned a fleet of luxurious cars (at one time totalling 150) including a Porsche Boxter, a Rolls Royce 204, a Ferrari, a Maserati, and more.

5. He paid Rs 1.5 crore to buy Tipu Sultan’s sword, which had been taken by the British. He later apparently gave it away as it brought him 'bad luck'.

6. At the time of buying, Mallya's Goa mansion, known as Kingfisher Villa, was worth Rs 90 crore.

7. He owned a fleet of private jets including a Boeing 727, a Gulfstream, and a Hawker 700

8.He even owned a 400 acre horse farm that was exclusively used for breeding horses for racing. It is called the Kunigal Stud Farm in Karnataka.

