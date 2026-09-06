Vijay Govt Moves On New Chennai Airport After Parandur Setback; Manellore, Cheyyur Shortlisted: Reports

Vijay Government Scraps Parandur Airport Project |

The Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has shortlisted Manellore in Tiruvallur district and Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district as potential sites for a new greenfield airport to serve the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), according to report in India Today, shortly after scrapping the controversial Parandur airport project.

According to the news report, Both locations have been recommended to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for detailed feasibility studies, with the government now focusing on technical viability, connectivity and minimising the impact on agricultural land and residential areas.

Manellore, Cheyyur Emerge As New Airport Options

Manellore, located in Gummidipoondi taluk of Tiruvallur district, is around 60 km from Chennai. The area has historically been associated with agriculture and handloom-related activities.

Cheyyur, in Chengalpattu district, is approximately 100 km from Chennai and has also emerged as a leading alternative for the proposed airport.

The two locations were among the sites being examined after the state government decided to abandon Parandur. The latest shortlist specifically identifies Manellore, near the Gummidipoondi region, along with Cheyyur.

Tamil Nadu Scraps ₹27,400-Crore Parandur Project

The decision follows Chief Minister Vijay’s announcement in the state Assembly on August 24, 2026, that the proposed Parandur greenfield airport in Kancheepuram district would be dropped.

The project, estimated to cost around ₹27,400 crore, had faced sustained opposition from farmers and residents concerned about the acquisition of agricultural land, water bodies, livelihoods and possible displacement.

The previous DMK government had already acquired around 1,500–1,700 acres for the project.

Vijay had made dropping the Parandur airport a key election promise and said the government would instead look for a location that causes minimal disruption to farmland and residential areas.

Chennai Still Needs A Second Airport

Despite scrapping Parandur, the state government has maintained that Chennai requires an additional airport to meet the city’s growing aviation requirements.

Passenger traffic, industrial activity and cargo movement have increased steadily, placing greater pressure on the existing Chennai International Airport at Meenambakkam, which handles around 30 million passengers annually.

The existing airport is also slated for expansion, including a proposed Terminal 5, but the government continues to pursue a second airport for the metropolitan region.

AAI To Assess Feasibility Of New Sites

The next step will be detailed feasibility assessments by the AAI. The studies are expected to examine factors including technical suitability, airspace considerations, connectivity, land availability and the potential social and environmental impact of developing an airport at either location.

The government has indicated that the new site should balance Chennai’s long-term aviation needs with concerns over agricultural land and residential settlements.

Opposition Questions Airport Delay

The decision to abandon Parandur has drawn criticism from the Opposition, including the DMK, which has described the move as a setback for Chennai’s infrastructure and development plans.

The government, however, has reiterated that the need for a second airport remains unchanged and that selecting a more suitable location is now the priority.

Meanwhile, the future use of land already acquired at Parandur is also expected to be examined. Possible alternatives could include non-hazardous industrial or agro-related projects, though a final decision is yet to be announced.

With Manellore and Cheyyur now referred for feasibility studies, the state’s next challenge will be determining which location can provide Chennai with additional aviation capacity while keeping its social and environmental footprint as low as possible.