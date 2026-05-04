Vijay Bulldozes Tamil Nadu’s Bipolar Politics, CM Stalin, Several Ministers trailing | X

Chennai: Tamil film actor C Joseph Vijay’s fledgling Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam (TVK) on Monday made a stunning debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections virtually bulldozing the bipolar political landscape dominated by the DMK and AIADMK for nearly 50 years. The two-year-old party was leading in at least 109 of the 234 constituencies, just nine short of the magical figure of 118 for forming the next government, as per trends available at 1.30 pm.

In contrast, Chief Minister M K Stalin and several of his ministers were trailing in their constituencies with the ruling DMK coming third behind the AIADMK. While the AIADMK was leading in 57 seats, the DMK was ahead only in 49 seats.

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With several rounds of counting yet to be completed, many constituencies witnessed see-saw battles with thin lead margins and alternating between the first and second candidates. While it is early to say if Vijay will cross the half-way mark or if the State was headed towards a hung Assembly, what was clear is the TVK had managed to capture the attention of voters without Vijay even campaigning in half of Tamil Nadu.

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The debutant party has managed to push behind strong fronts led by the DMK and AIADMK and surge ahead, clearly consolidating the anti-incumbency votes, thanks in good measure to Vijay’s screen charisma. If the results are indicative, then he has not just secured the votes of the young men and women and a section of the Christians but attracted voters from across sections and communities.

Vijay was comfortably leading in the two seats – Perambur and Tiruchi East – from where he entered the fray. The party’s performance in the Greater Chennai was significant with its candidates decimating the DMK, which had captured this region just five years ago. The TVK has made inroads even in the western districts, a strong fort of the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance leading in Salem, Coimbatore and other places.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and several of his former ministerial colleagues were performing well in their constituencies.