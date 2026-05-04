 Tamil Nadu Election Results: 'Ab Hoga Jana Nayagan Release', Fans Of Thalapathy Vijay Hope For 'CM Vijay' Title Card
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTamil Nadu Election Results: 'Ab Hoga Jana Nayagan Release', Fans Of Thalapathy Vijay Hope For 'CM Vijay' Title Card

Tamil Nadu Election Results: 'Ab Hoga Jana Nayagan Release', Fans Of Thalapathy Vijay Hope For 'CM Vijay' Title Card

Jana Nayagan, which was slated to release in January, has not yet seen the light of day. Now, after watching Thalapathy Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lead in the Tamil Nadu election results, fans are hoping that the actor-turned-politician's final film will release soon.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Election Results | Instagram

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results will be out on Monday, and currently, Thalapathy Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading. We all know that the actor-turned-politician's last film, Jana Nayagan, was slated to release in January this year, but as it didn't get a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, the movie was postponed.

The film has not yet seen the light of the day, and now, with Vijay's party expected to win the elections, fans are hoping that Jana Nayagan will release soon in theatres. A netizen tweeted, "Jana nayagan release will be huge now 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Mass pannitaa ya yov @actorvijay (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "They may have stalled the release of Jana Nayagan. But they couldn’t stop Vijay from becoming the true Jana Nayagan...the people’s leader. ❤️❤️ Trust life’s plan. It’s always bigger and better (sic)."

One more fan tweeted, "JANA NAYAGAN MAY 2026 RELEASE 🥵🔥 CM VIJAY TITLE CARD (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles.

Follow us on