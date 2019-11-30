Videos of voters snubbing disqualified K'taka MPs viral

Bengaluru: By-election contesting disqualified and defector candidates are facing backlash in parts of Karnataka, viral videos show.

Shivaram Hebbar, Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) candidate for the constituency of Yellapur, Banavasi and Mundgod was questioned for defecting to the BJP.

Voters in Ajjarani village asked Hebbar what he said about BJP party a year ago when he was with Congress. As the candidate was trying to explain, his supporters tried to intimidate the villagers by shouting at them in the video.

Vishwanath AH, BJP candidate for Husnur constituency was asked by voters that why they should elect him even as he did not visit their village once for a year, when they previously elected him from the Janata Dal (Secular).

BJP candidate for K.R. Pete, K.C. Narayana Gowda is taking police protection for his campaigning work, as voters made fun of him and milled around.

Meanwhile, contestants are facing tough questions in floods affected North Karnataka districts such a Belagavi from voters.

By-elections for 15 seats in Karnataka are scheduled on December 5.