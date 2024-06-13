VIDEOS: From Billu Sanda To Killer Adnan, Notorious Criminals Inspired By Sanjay Dutt's 'Khalnayak' & 'Vaastav'

Many notorious criminals have admitted in the past that they are ardent fans of Sanjay Dutt. |

Mumbai: A shocking incident came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, where a crazed lover killed his girlfriend by beheading her in a graveyard. A video of the man has surfaced in which he can be seen shamelessly bragging about the horrific act and claiming that he is a fan of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt has a bad boy image in the film industry due to characters he played in movies like Khalnayak, Vaastav, Hathyar, Plan, Kaante, and many others.

Many notorious criminals have admitted in the past that they are ardent fans of Sanjay Dutt and chose to enter the world of crime after being inspired by the actor. Sanjay Dutt has been in the news after his name was highlighted in the 1993 Mumbai blast case, and the actor also remained in jail over his infamous AK-47 rifle case. However, the actor was released after completing his five-year sentence in 2016.

Gangsters Inspired By Khalnayak & Vaastav

1. A 29-year-old youth was arrested from Delhi, identified as Deepak, a resident of Najafgarh. The criminal claimed that he entered the world of crime after being inspired by Sanjay Dutt's movies. He said he went to Mumbai with a dream to live like the actor and also wanted to act in films. He became known among his friends as "Sanju Baba" as he started to follow and imitate the actor. The police claimed that the gangster was inspired by the characters played by Sanjay Dutt in Vaastav and Khalnayak.

Sharp-Shooter

2. A 21-year-old resident of Karaali village in west Delhi's Najafgarh area, identified as Aman Khadkhadi, was a member of the Rajesh Bharti gang. Aman entered the world of crime at the age of 17 after being inspired by Sanjay Dutt's character in Vaastav and Khalnayak. He wanted to lead his life the way Sanjay Dutt portrayed the characters in the movies. He was involved in criminal activities in 2014 and worked as a sharpshooter in the gang. There are reports that he was involved in about eight murders and was later arrested by the police.

"Mera Baap Bhi Badmash Tha"

3. A video went viral on social media in 2017 in which a gangster was bragging about his criminal activities. The criminal, identified as Nadeem alias Billu Sanda, was a 'don' in Uttar Pradesh. He openly confessed on camera in front of several reporters about his crimes, including murder, extortion, and jailbreak. In the video, he claimed that he is an ardent fan of Sanjay Dutt and recited a dialogue from the famous movie Khalnayak. His statement, "Mera baap bhi badmash tha, mai bhi badmash hu," went viral at that time.

Robbers

4. In another incident, two men were arrested in west Delhi for their involvement in a series of robberies. They were also involved in car theft and claimed that they were inspired by the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Vaastav. They said they entered the world of crime because of the movie and wanted to go to Mumbai to meet the underworld dons and become famous in the world of crime. They used to rob people at gunpoint and were also involved in snatching.