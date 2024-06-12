'Dhoke Ki Saza Hai Maut': Crazy Lover Brags About Beheading Girlfriend For Cheating In UP's Bulandshahr; Says He Is Sunjay Dutt Fan (VIDEO)

Accused makes chilling admission in a video about beheading woman in UP's Bulandshahr | X | Sachin Gupta

In a shocking incident, a man beheaded a woman with a knife at a graveyard in UP's Bulandshahr and made a brazen admission about the crime in a video. The youth is seen bragging in the video about killing the woman for having "an affair" with another man. He claimed that the woman "gobbled up" his 2.5 years of his earnings and that she deserved to be killed. The incident took place in the graveyard in Mohalla Khirkhani of Khurja Nagar Kotwali area in Bulandshahr on Tuesday.

Showing absolutely no remorse for the gruesome crime, the man further said that he would also kill his friends if they betrayed him. He also laughs in the video while talking about the crime committed by him and says that he is a fan of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and the 'Ballu Balram' character played by Dutt in the movie "Khalnayak".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Mohabbat Mein Dhoka De Diya, Dhoka Dene Ki Saza Hai Maut..."

The chilling video begins with the man saying that he faced betrayal in love and that "death" is the only punishment for betrayal. "Kaat daali gardan," (I slit her throat) he says, grinning. When the reporter asks him why film did he watch to commit the crime, he replies laughing, "Ballu. I am a fan of Sanjay Dutt sir." In the video, he identifies himself as "Ballu". However, his name is Adnan, reported local media. "I will friends too if they betray me," he says in the video.

"Don't Dare Touch My Family"

Apart from bragging about the crime, he further also warned the authorities and says, "If any of my family members are touched, I will kill everybody and bomb the houses of those who dare touch my family members."

"Just 1 Murder, There Will Be No Encounter"

The man is also seen making the claim in the video that he will not fall victim to an encounter as he has committed "only one murder". He further says that encounter only takes place when someone has killed "10 people or more" and that he would be ready for encounter when he has done multiple murders.

The victim has been identified as Aasmaa and the police has sent her body for the postmortem. Further investigation is underway in the case and the accused has been arrested.