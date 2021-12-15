Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot's daughter-in-law buys luxury duplex house for 52 cr

Videocon Ltd. chairman Venugopal Dhoot’s daughter-inlaw Pooja Dhoot has bought a luxury duplex apartment in south Mumbai’s Pedder Road for Rs 52 crore. The sale deed was registered on December 8 and the buyer paid Rs 2.8 crore only on a stamp duty.

According to documents accessed through Zapkey.com, which aggregates publicly available property registration data, Dhoot’s duplex apartment is on the first and second floors of 33 South tower. With this deal, Pooja Dhoot has also received seven car parking slots.

The purchased property in the upscale project located at Pedder Road is a joint development between JSW Group and Mumbai-based developer Sameer Bhojwani. The transaction is among the most expensive residential property deals in the country. In September, Alka Dujodwala, wife of Mangalam Organics chairman Kamalkumar Dujodwala, had also bought a duplex apartment in the same building for Rs 53 crore. Those apartments are on the 13th and the 14th floors of the 33 South and comprise 3,400 sq ft built up area, the Free Press Journal had reported.

It seems Pedder Road is still the most preferred choice of highnet-worth individuals, business honchos and celebrities. The demand for super luxurious homes across India is on the rise, and Pedder Road is surely on the top list.

In fact, according to ANAROCK Research, in the first three quarters of 2021, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed the new supply of around 38,210 units across various budget segments. Of these, nearly 5 per cent are in the luxury segment, priced upwards of Rs 2.5 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:48 AM IST