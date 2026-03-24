Video: Youth Thrashed By Crowd For Harassing Girl In Kanpur Theatre During Dhurandhar 2 Show

A case of alleged molestation triggered chaos at Gurudev Palace Talkies in Kanpur’s Rawatpur area during a screening of the film Dhurandhar 2 on Monday night.

According to reports, the incident occurred inside the dimly lit cinema hall when a youth allegedly began harassing a young woman seated nearby. The situation escalated after the woman raised an alarm, drawing the attention of her family members and other viewers present in the theatre.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Enraged by the alleged act, the audience quickly intervened and caught hold of the accused while he was attempting to flee. He was then reportedly beaten by the crowd inside the theatre premises. The situation turned tense, leading to chaos and disruption during the screening.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the woman’s father also assaulted the accused outside the hall before handing him over to authorities. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the youth being thrashed while bystanders question the reason. In the clip, the father can be heard saying the youth misbehaved with his daughter. The accused, who claimed to be from Bareilly, is also seen pleading for forgiveness.

Despite the commotion, no formal police complaint had been filed by the woman till late night. When contacted, Rawatpur police stated that they had not received any official information regarding the incident.