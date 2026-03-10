‘Bhaiya Please…’: Girl Pleads As Youths Harass Her In UP's Deoria; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district showing a group of youths allegedly harassing a young woman has surfaced on social media, prompting police action.

The incident reportedly took place in a village under the Madanpur police station area, where more than six men allegedly blocked the woman’s path on a farm trail and misbehaved with her. According to reports, the youths caught hold of the woman’s arm and attempted to drag her into a nearby field.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen pleading with the men to let her go. She repeatedly addresses them as “bhaiya” and begs them to leave her path, while the group surrounds her and continues questioning her about her identity and whereabouts. At one point, the woman appears visibly distressed and raises her voice in anger.

The youths seen in the video are believed to be around 20–22 years old.

Reacting to the viral clip, Deoria Police said a case has been registered at Madanpur police station under relevant sections of law. Authorities added that legal action is being taken in the matter.

Police have not yet disclosed whether any arrests have been made.