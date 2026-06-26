Video: Youth Dies After Falling Into Open Drain In Delhi's Narela

A young man lost his life after falling into an open drain in Delhi's Narela area on Thursday night, triggering outrage among local residents who blamed civic authorities for failing to address the long-standing safety hazard.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Sooraj, a resident of Sector A5, Pocket 4. He reportedly fell into the uncovered drain late on Thursday night. Owing to the drain's considerable depth, he could not be located immediately, and his body remained inside for several hours before being recovered the following morning.

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After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for postmortem examination. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway.

The incident has reignited concerns over the presence of open drains in the locality. Residents alleged that negligence by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has led to repeated accidents in the past, with both people and cattle reportedly falling into the drain on multiple occasions. They claimed that despite earlier incidents and complaints, no effective measures were taken to secure the area or prevent future mishaps.

Locals have demanded immediate action from the authorities, including covering open drains and implementing safety measures to avert similar tragedies.