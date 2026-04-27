Video: Youth Brutally Assaulted With Hammer & Iron Rod Over Old Rivalry In Haryana's Faridabad

A disturbing video showing a young man being brutally beaten with hammers and sticks has surfaced from Faridabad, triggering police action and a search for the accused.

According to reports, the incident took place in Fatehpur Billoch, where a 19-year-old youth identified as Manish was allegedly attacked by four men inside and outside a barber shop on Sunday morning.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police said Manish had gone to the barber shop to get a haircut when four youths from another locality in the same village arrived at the shop. The accused allegedly dragged him outside and began assaulting him repeatedly with hammers and sticks. After the attack, the accused reportedly fled the spot while issuing death threats.

Family members rushed the injured youth to a hospital after learning about the incident. Doctors confirmed that Manish suffered a fracture in his leg along with multiple injuries to his hands.

Acting on the complaint filed by the victim, the Haryana Police registered a case against Abhishek and three other accused. Teams from the Crime Branch, Sector-65, have conducted raids at multiple locations to trace the suspects.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack may have been carried out due to an old rivalry. Police said both parties were involved in a dispute nearly 20 days ago, which was later settled through mutual agreement. Authorities suspect the assault was an act of revenge linked to the earlier conflict.