Video: Wounded Leopard Pounces On Forest Official During Rescue Operation In Karnataka’s Davanagere

A forest department official was severely injured after being attacked by a wounded leopard during a rescue operation in Davanagere district of Karnataka. A video showing the leopard pouncing on the rescuers has gone viral on social media.

Leopard struck by car

According to reports, forest officials rushed to the spot, where a leopard was struck by a car on a highway in Davanagere, to rescue the animal.

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Officials found the leopard lying on the highway. They tranquillised the animal before attempting to take it away for medical treatment.

Leopard charges at rescuers

However, before the leopard lost consciousness after being administered sedatives, it charged at rescuers and pounced on one of the officials.

A video of the incident shows the leopard suddenly charging at a forest official and knocking him to the ground. His colleagues quickly intervened, using a stick to divert the animal and allowing the official to regain his footing.

The leopard subsequently moved away from the officials and made its way towards a patch of grass along the roadside.

Leopard taken for treatment

Forest officials later managed to capture the animal and take it to a hospital for treatment. According to reports, the leopard is currently receiving medical care for injuries it suffered after being struck by a vehicle.

Incident sparks online reactions

The incident prompted varied reactions on social media, with several users highlighting the risks faced by wildlife as human development and infrastructure continue to expand.

One user pointed to the need for dedicated wildlife corridors and passages, saying such incidents could become increasingly common because of infrastructure development without adequate consideration for animals.

Another user stressed that the leopard appeared to be injured and may have been acting out of fear and confusion. The user suggested that Karnataka Forest Department officials should tranquillise the animal and shift it to an animal trauma centre for treatment, warning that failure to do so could put its life at risk.