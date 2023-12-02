Video: Women Get Complete Charge Of Administration For Counting Of Votes In Chhattisgarh's 3 Maoist Affected Constituencies In Kanker

Women to oversee the entire vote-counting process in all three constituencies in Chhattisgarh. | ANI

For the first time, women will oversee the entire vote-counting process in all three constituencies in Chhattisgarh, with a sizeable tribal population on December 3. The Kanker administration, under the leadership of DM Priyanka Shukla, aims to highlight that the ability to work does not rely on gender, and it is committed to inclusivity.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: In Kanker, women got the complete charge of administration and counting votes. Women are receiving training for this. pic.twitter.com/GMAFvDpuUk — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

DM Priyanka Shukla stressed the importance of the initiative, saying that the choice was made to communicate a message of gender equality and to show that women are entirely capable of succeeding in their allotted roles. Nearly 194 well-trained female employees would be involved in the counting process, including district election officers (collectors), supervisors, counting assistants, and peons.

According to the DM Shukla, "We have taken the initiative to hand over the command of vote counting to women entirely. This conveys a message of gender equality, showing that they can succeed in their allotted tasks and responsibilities. From counting votes to announcing results, 194 female employees will perform their duty."

#WATCH | Priyanka Shukla, DM, says, "On the voting day, we also made a rainbow-themed polling station. We made polling stations on five different themes, out of which the rainbow polling stations gained the most attention. It was done to make the third gender feel special... This… pic.twitter.com/eKnilmcp3W — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

India's first Rainbow polling station

Further, DM Priyanka Shukla added that during an earlier election phase, they established India's first Rainbow polling station for third-gender. The Election Commission of India (ECI) lauded the Kanker's initiatives. The three booths witnessed major voter turnout and instilled a sense of pride in voters, regardless of gender identity.

Women to supervise the vote-counting process

While votes are counted, LED screens will display real-time details inside.

A total of 48 women gazetted officials will monitor the vote counting from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and 12 will supervise the counting of postal ballots. Further, 48 women will work as EVM counting assistants and 21 as postal ballot counting assistants. Additionally, 62 female staff workers will take EVMs to the counting tables, and 2 female officers will announce the results.

Kanker district recorded a notable 80 per cent voter turnout

Chhattisgarh's Kanker recorded a notable 80 per cent average turnout in the three assembly segments despite Maoist threats. The decision to entrust women in the vote-counting process is also consistent with the district's demographics, which displayed that 12,607 more women registered to vote than men and 9,016 more women have exercised their right to vote.

Chhattisgarh exit polls prediction

The Chhattisgarh exit polls indicated the possibility of a hung legislature, with the Congress likely to maintain power with more than 50 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win 38-40 seats out of the total 90. Also, an exit poll predicted that the Congress party may outnumber the BJP in three of the five states. The Congress is anticipated to form governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, while the BJP is expected to retain power in Madhya Pradesh.