Exit Polls 2023 Predictions: BJP Set For Victory In MP, Rajasthan; Congress To Get Chhattisgarh, Telangana

By: Tejas Joshi | December 01, 2023

Voting for the 5 state assembly elections concluded on November 30.

Voters from Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana voted to elect govts in their states.

These assembly elections are being considered as the semi-final before the final showdown of Lok Sabha 2024 polls.

Considering the importance of these assembly polls, people eagerly waited for exit polls to predict which party is winning in which state. Here's the brief overview:

Exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Mizoram, with ruling MNF and opposition ZPM locked in close contest.

In Chhattisgarh, all major exit polls have predicted a clear edge to ruling Congress over the BJP.

In Madhya Pradesh, seats projections have varied in exit polls, with some projecting a clear victory for the BJP, while others giving edge to Congress.

Multiple exit polls for Rajasthan have predicted a return of the BJP to desert state, while few are giving edge to ruling Congress.

All major exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Telangana against the ruling BRS led by KCR.

