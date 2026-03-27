Video: Women, Children Heading For Kanya Pujan Get Stuck Inside Lift For Nearly 1 Hour At Greater Noida’s Himalaya Pride Society

A got stuck mid-way, trapping several women and children inside. The group was reportedly heading to another tower for Kanya Pujan during the Navratri celebrations when the incident occurred.

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According to residents, the lift suddenly came to a halt, triggering chaos inside. Women and children began shouting for help and repeatedly pressed the alarm button, but alleged that there was no immediate response from security or maintenance staff. As the wait stretched on, those trapped complained of suffocation, while frightened children broke down in tears.

Hearing the commotion, other residents rushed to the spot and gathered in large numbers, attempting to assist. However, the lift remained jammed for a considerable time, adding to the anxiety.

After sustained efforts, maintenance workers and lift staff managed to open the doors and safely evacuate everyone. While no injuries were reported, several children appeared visibly shaken and were comforted by residents.

Residents’ association president Seema Bhandari said such incidents have happened before, raising serious concerns about lift safety in the society, which houses over 1,100 families.