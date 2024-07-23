 VIDEO: Woman Thrashes Elderly Shopkeeper With Slipper For Trying To Rape Class 10 Student In UP's Amroha
The uncle was thrashed by the women in the locality and then handed over to the police for his shameful act. The video of women thrashing the elderly man with slippers has gone viral on social media.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Women Thrash Elderly Shopkeeper With Slippers For Trying To Rape Class 10 Student In UP's Amroha | X

Amroha: In a shocking incident, an elderly shopkeeper was brutally thrashed with slippers for molesting a minor girl student in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. The uncle was thrashed by the women in the locality and then handed over to the police for his shameful act. The video of women thrashing the elderly man with slippers has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Hasanpur town in Amroha on Monday (July 22) when a class 10 student was returning home from school. The shopkeeper stopped the girl and told her that her sister had come to the shop to buy some goods and fainted inside the shop and asked her to come with him and help to get her sister home.

There are reports that when the girl reached the shop. He took her inside and grabbed her with ill intentions. The girl raised an alarm due to which the people present near the shop became suspicious and went inside the shop. When they reached inside the shop, they saw that the shopkeeper was trying to rape the minor girl.

The locals saved the girl and started thrashing the shopkeeper. The video of the thrashing is circulating on social media and it can be seen in the video that the shopkeeper is sitting outside the shop and a woman is beating him with slippers on his head and face. The shopkeeper's clothes are also seen torn due to the beating he got for his act.

After thrashing the man, the locals handed him over to the police. The father of the girl registered a complaint against the man for attempting to rape his daughter after which the police have launched an investigation. The police have arrested the man and are preparing to register a case against him.

