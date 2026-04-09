Video: Woman Screams In Fear As Unidentified Individuals Attack Spiritual Orator Abhinav Arora's Car In Presence Of Police; 3 Arrested

A car belonging to child spritual orator Abhinav Arora was allegedly attacked by a group of individuals, who smashed its windows, according to videos shared on his social media account.

The incident came to light after a video was posted on Abhinav’s Instagram handle. While the exact location and reason behind the incident remain unclear, the footage shows several individuals, some wearing turbans, damaging the vehicle in the presence of police personnel. During the attack, the car’s windshield was shattered, and the screams of a woman seated inside the vehicle could be heard. Abhinav is also heard urging the attackers to stop.

Along with the video, Abhinav shared lines from a poem by Nawaz Deobandi, highlighting concerns over silence in the face of violence.

Later, Abhinav issued a clarification urging people not to link the incident to any religion or community. He stated that he holds deep respect for Sikhism, describing it as a faith symbolising courage, service, and humanity. He emphasised that the attack was the act of certain individuals and should not be attributed to an entire community.

In a subsequent post shared hours later, Abhinav said that the Delhi Police had arrested three individuals in connection with the attack on his family. He added that a court has remanded the accused to judicial custody as the investigation into the incident continues.