Outraged Netizens Demand Police Action For ‘Obscenity’ After Video Of Youths In ‘Saanwariya Seth’ Car Goes Viral

A video showing a group of youths inside a moving vehicle has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and sharp reactions from netizens. The clip allegedly shows several young men inside a car, with a shirtless individual seated on the lap of another passenger in the back seat, leading many viewers to describe the act as obscene.

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The controversy intensified after an X user, identified as Gajendra Singh, shared the video and alleged misconduct by the occupants. In his post, he pointed out that the words “Saanwariya Seth” were written on the rear of the vehicle and demanded strict police action. He described the behaviour as unacceptable and called for an investigation into the incident.

Several other users echoed similar sentiments, criticising what they perceived as indecent conduct in public. Some commenters also mocked the use of a religious name on the vehicle, calling it hypocritical. The video has since circulated widely across multiple platforms, drawing thousands of views and comments.

Amid mounting backlash, an Instagram user named Rahul Faujdar released a video statement offering a different account of the incident. Addressing viewers, he claimed that the viral clip was being misrepresented. According to him, all the individuals in the car were male, and no woman was present. He stated that one of the youths had removed his shirt and that the group was travelling to a programme when the video was recorded.

Faujdar also urged people not to create or share such misleading content, warning that it spreads misinformation and sends the wrong message in society.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement, and it remains unclear whether any formal complaint has been filed.